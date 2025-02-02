Samajwadi Party hurt by inhuman act in Ayodhya: Akhilesh on Dalit woman's death

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party is hurt by the "inhuman incident" that happened with a Dalit woman who was found dead in Ayodhya, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

The SP chief said atrocities are being done to the PDA under the BJP government. PDA is a term used by the SP for 'pichde, Dalit, alpsankhyak' or backwards sections, Dalits and minorities.

Yadav said the entire party, including Faizabad MP from Ayodhya Awadhesh Prasad, is hurt by the incident.

An unclothed body of a 22-year-old Dalit woman, who was missing, was found in a desolate canal near her village in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, with her family alleging murder.

The family members have alleged rape and murder, claiming the woman's eyes were gouged out, her bones broken, and her body bore deep wounds and fractures.

Faizabad MP Prasad went to the victim's home to meet the grieving family.

Later, at a press conference, the SP leader broke down at a press conference he was holding on the incident.

In a statement, Yadav also accused the BJP government of "hatching a conspiracy" in Milkipur where a bypoll is being held on February 5. Ayodhya and Milkipur are both part of the Faizabad parliamentary seat represented by SP leader Awadhesh Prasad.

People in Milkipur are with the Samajwadi Party but under the pressure of the government, the local administration wants to defeat the SP, he said.

"BJP is the most dishonest and a lying party. BJP is disrespecting both democracy and constitution," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

"BJP is harassing Samajwadi Party leaders and workers by filing false and fake cases against them. The attitude of the BJP government is dictatorial," Yadav added.

Voting for the by-election in the Milkipur assembly seat will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will be done on February 8. PTI CDN SKY SKY