Samajwadi Party MP says decision to enumerate caste in census victory of PDA, Socialists

Amethi, May 4 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party MP on Sunday termed the government's announcement to enumerate caste as part of the general census a "big victory" for the PDA and the Socialists, saying the Centre was forced to bow before their collective strength.

"This is our ideological and political triumph," Dharmendra Yadav, the MP from Azamgarh, told reporters during a private event at party leader Jay Singh Yadav's residence in Amethi.

"The Centre's decision to undertake a caste census is the result of consistent pressure from PDA and Socialist forces," he added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav coined the PDA acronym to denote backward classes or "pichhda", Dalits and minorities or "alpsankhyak".

The Azamgarh MP also said the BJP-led government was aware that the future belonged to the Samajwadi Party and the broader Socialist movement.

"If the BJP government had not taken this step, the next Samajwadi Party government would have certainly conducted a caste census," he asserted.

Dharmendra Yadav also highlighted the nationwide unity in condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Everyone denounced the attack. The media must exercise restraint. The entire country stands united against terrorism and with the government. The strictest possible action must be taken," he said.

He also exuded confidence about the Samajwadi Party's prospects in the 2027 assembly polls, saying the party, under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership, would contest with full strength and form a government with a clear majority.

He raised concern over threats and attacks on Samajwadi Party leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman.

"This is not just a threat to individuals; it's a threat to the entire PDA and Dalit community. The people will give a befitting reply in 2027," he warned.

The PDA has already shown its strength in Amethi and will do so across the state in the next elections, he concluded.