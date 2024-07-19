Samajwadi Party MPs visit Siddhivinayak temple, Chaitya Bhoomi and Mani Bhavan in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs on Friday visited the iconic Siddhivinayak temple and Mani Bhavan Gandhi Museum here.

The lawmakers of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party also visited Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar, the place where Dr B R Ambedkar was cremated.

The visit of the SP MPs comes months ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Awadhesh Prasad, who defeated BJP candidate in Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh that includes the temple town of Ayodhya, was part of the visiting MPs.

The SP is part of the opposition INDIA bloc and is looking to better its performance after its spectacular show in Uttar Pradesh in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The SP currently has only two MLAs in Maharashtra.