Samajwadi Party pledges caste survey, free power in its list of 'firm promises' for MP polls

Bhopal/Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday vowed to conduct a caste survey and assured to provide rights and respect to Dalits, backward communities and minorities if it gets to rule Madhya Pradesh as the outfit announced "firm promises" for voters of the state going to polls on November 17.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav unveiled the document titled "pakke vaade" (firm promises) of the outfit for the MP polls, listing a host of assurances, including a pension scheme for women, free power up to 300 units and restoration of the old pension scheme for state government employees, party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury told PTI in Lucknow.

He said the document is not a manifesto but a list of promises which the SP will try to fulfil if its candidates get elected in the polls.

The SP, which has pockets of influence in the BJP-ruled central state, has announced candidates for nine assembly constituencies so far, including Niwari, Chhatarpur district (2 seats), Datia, Sidhi district (2 seats), Singrauli, Rewa and Balaghat.

The UP-based party is planning to contest on 10-12 seats in MP, which has a 230-member assembly, Chowdhury said.

Asked about the opposition INDIA bloc and whether his party will tie-up with the Congress for the MP polls, he said, "The INDIA alliance is for the Lok Sabha polls. As the Congress has declared its candidates in the state, we are also announcing our candidates." Chowdhury said social groups will get a share in resources (jobs, education) in proportion to their population.

"The Samajwadi Party has made a firm promise to the people of Madhya Pradesh that backward classes, Dalits, minorities (PDA - Pichhde, Dalit and Minorities) and tribals will be provided their rights and respect. There will be a caste census and everyone will get a share in proportion of their population," the SP leader said.

Among other promises, the regional party said, backward classes will get a 27 per cent reservation and a pension scheme will be started for women.

"A response system will be set up on the lines of 1090, a women helpline started by the erstwhile SP government in Uttar Pradesh, to stop crimes against women," the document said.

"Laptops will be given to meritorious students. The old pension scheme for retired state government employees will be restored. Everyone will get 300 units of free electricity. Along with giving a minimum support price to farmers for their crops, youths will get employment. Arrangements for quality primary education will also be made," it said.

Counting of votes in MP will take place on December 3. PTI ABN RSY