Samajwadi Party two-faced, remembers Dalits only when in need: Mayawati

Lucknow, Oct 9 (PTI) BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday called the Samajwadi Party "two-faced" as she accused it of co-opting Dalit icons in its quest for power.

Addressing a rally on the 19th death anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati said the SP forgets the Dalits when it is in power, and remembers them only in need.

"When they are in power, they neither remember PDA, nor saints, gurus, and great personalities associated with it. But the moment they lose power, they suddenly start remembering our saints, gurus, and great men. People need to be very cautious of such double-faced individuals," she said.

The rally drew a huge crowd in Lucknow, the state capital, where Mayawati once presided as a chief minister.

In her speech, she accused the SP of allowing Dalit memorials and parks to decay out of neglect.

"They did not spend a single rupee on their upkeep. They even kept the revenue collected from the tickets. But now, when they are out of power, they make headlines by saying they will organise seminars in honour of Kanshi Ram ji," Mayawati said.

Attacking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, she said if he truly respected the BSP founder, he would not have changed the name of Kanshiram Nagar district in the Aligarh Division back to Kasganj.

"We named universities and institutions after Kanshi Ram ji and other great leaders and started many welfare schemes, but the SP government shut all of them down. If this is not a double character, then what is it?" she wondered.

Mayawati expressed her gratitude to the Yogi Adityanath government for promising to maintain the parks and other memorials built under her government.

"I wrote a letter to the chief minister requesting that the ticket money collected from visitors be used for maintenance. The BJP government assured us that this money would not be diverted elsewhere but would be used only for upkeep — and they did so. For this, our party is thankful to them," Mayawati said.

The BSP chief thanked the huge crowd gathered to hear her. "You all have gathered … to pay homage to Kanshi Ram ji. The party is deeply grateful to you." PTI ABN VN VN