Samajwadi Party will be 'Samaaptwadi Party' in next elections: Keshav Maurya

Hardoi (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday hit out at Akhilesh Yadav saying his Samajwadi Party will be "finished" in the next assembly polls.

Addressing a function held in Hardoi, Maurya said, "People who use foul language, the public sends them directly to Saifai (native place of Yadav) and not to Delhi or Lucknow." The deputy CM said the like the last elections in 2017, Samajwadi Party will become "Samaaptwadi Party" (finished party) in the 2027 elections.

The BJP leader had made a similar comment on Yadav earlier in the week.

The deputy CM in post on X had said the SP president may "abuse or insult me, but I will always use respectful words for you. But remember, the people of UP will give a befitting reply to your politics of insult and appeasement." "The backward classes and the poor will puncture your cycle and turn SP into a 'Samaaptwadi Party'! The truth is that you can never tolerate a strong, backward leader," he added. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY