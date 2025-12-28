Samajwadi Party will be wiped out in 2027 UP polls: Dy CM Maurya

Saharanpur (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday asserted that in the 2027 state Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party, will be wiped out.

Maurya, while unveiling the statue of former Member of Parliament and MLA Mulki Raj Saini in Saharanpur, said the BJP will form its government for the third time in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

Maurya also said the Congress is a party without any issues and has no political future.

Attacking the Congress, Maurya said that the party is 140 years old and has become weak. The Congress, which fought for the country's independence, first divided Vande Mataram and then divided the nation. Maurya also claimed that to prevent the formation of Prime Minister Modi's government (in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections), the Congress spread misinformation and various rumours that the Constitution would be abolished and reservations would end, but the people of the country elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time.

He claimed that in 2029, Modi will become the Prime Minister for the fourth time with the BJP and NDA.

After 2024, the BJP won the assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar, the deputy chief minister said, adding that the BJP and NDA are continuously moving forward.

He added that two currents are flowing in the country -- one is that of dynastic politics and the other of strengthening democracy.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, there is a current of strengthening the Constitution and democracy, he said. PTI COR NAV SHS