Akhilesh Yadav joins Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar

Saran: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday joined the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Saran district.

In a post on X, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said Yadav is a "steadfast ally" in the party's fight against the BJP's alleged attempt to destroy the country's democracy.

"This morning, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav Jee joined the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Saran. Welcomed him to this historic movement to protect democracy. He has been a steadfast ally in our fight against the BJP's destruction of our democracy, and a strong voice for the poor and underprivileged in UP and across the country," Venugopal said on the social media platform.

He also shared photographs of Yadav meeting Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, was also present there.

Acharya had contested from Saran in the Lok Sabha polls last year, and failed to win the seat.

Gandhi launched the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram in Rohtas district on August 17 to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The yatra, supported by all INDIA bloc constituents, will culminate in Patna on September 1.

The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, West Champaran, Gopalganj, East Champaran, and Siwan districts.

It will pass through Bhojpur and Patna.