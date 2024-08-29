Samajwadi Party's cap is red but deeds are black: Adityanath

Kanpur, Aug 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Samajwadi Party saying its cap is red but the deeds are black and its history is replete with misdeeds.

Without taking names, the chief minister alleged that when the then President Ram Nath Kovind visited Kanpur, former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Soolanki from Sisamau conspired to ignite riots.

"The SP members grab properties of the poor and incite riots. On the day the former president (Kovind), a son of this soil, visited Kanpur, the then SP MLA from Sisamau was plotting to ignite riots in Sisamau and Kanpur. Now, he is facing the consequences for his actions.

"The public had given him (Solanki) a five-year mandate, but he is now facing byelection. The SP never misses an opportunity to foment anarchy," Adityanath said.

Sisamau assembly seat in Kanpur fell vacant due to conviction of Solanki in a case and byelection is due on the seat.

The chief minister said this while addressing the people at Government Inter College, Lal Imli, Chunniganj here, according to a statement issued in Lucknow.

He said the state's identity has transformed from lawlessness to a development model since 2017.

Addressing a job fair here, Adityanath said, "Before 2017, UP was desperate for its identity and anarchy was at its peak. Lawlessness had become its identity and riots used to occur before every festival. Daughters and businesses were not safe." He said youngsters were forced to leave the state and faced an identity crisis.

"Everyone is familiar with the misdeeds of the SP. If you turn the pages, the SP's history is full of black deeds. The SP's cap is 'laal' (red) but its 'karname kale hain' (deeds are black). They are repeating their history," Adityanath said.

"Lawlessness and putting the safety of daughters and businessmen at risk was their identity," he added.

He said an SP leader raped a "Nishad daughter" in Ayodhya. Yet, instead of addressing the issue, the party chief "shamelessly" supported the perpetrator. he said.

The chief minister also highlighted an incident in Lucknow in which some persons pushed a girl off her bike while she was riding with her friend in rain-filled street of Gomti Nagar.

"At that time, one of their leaders suggested in the Assembly that a 'Sadbhavna' (goodwill) train should run. I responded that for the mafia and goons, a 'bullet' train, not Sadbhavna, will run." SP's model is evident in Kannauj, he said, adding that "the Nawab brand is the real identity of the SP".

In Kannauj, Nawab Singh Yadav was arrested for allegedly raping a girl. He was associated with the SP.

The chief minister alleged that the 'Lal Imli' (company), which had once been a symbol of Kanpur, was shut down due to the Congress' corruption.

"A company, which should have provided jobs and employment to the youth, and supported the livelihoods of thousands of families, stands today as a monument of the Congress' corruption," he said, adding that his government is committed to revitalising Lal Imli with a significant revival package.

"We have expanded efforts to include the revival of the entire land and sick units as part of this initiative," he said.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for understanding the state's pain and appealed to the people to elect a BJP government, which changed the state.

"Today, UP is what it should be -- a model of development, good governance and law and order," the chief minister said.

Earlier, Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects valued at Rs 750 crore. He also distributed appointment letters to over a thousand youths, loans totalling Rs 191 crore to 5,027 beneficiaries, and tablets and smartphones to 8,087 youths.

He claimed that 6.5 lakh youths have secured government jobs in the past seven-and-a-half years without the need for recommendations or bribes.

"We are impounding their illegal properties and redistributing it among the poor," he said.

"In November 2017, I emphasised the need for industrial investment. Initially, our target was Rs 20,000 crore, but thanks to the robust law and order situation, the UP Global Investors Summit has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore," he added.

The chief minister announced that within two years, two lakh youths will be provided government jobs. The recruitment process for over 60,200 police positions is underway, with written exams being conducted over five days under tight security. Those who attempt to disrupt this process will face action, he said.

"While the BJP is setting a standard for development, good governance and security, the SP and the Congress must be stopped for their involvement in hooliganism, anarchy and threats to businesses and women's safety," he said.