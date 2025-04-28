Samajwadis in support of Centre's 'jalbandi’ move against Pakistan: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Apr 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday extended full support to the government for restricting flow of water to Pakistan following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty among a series of tough retaliatory steps after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said that it is the "most sensitive" issue and the government has assured that it would take concrete steps, with the most significant being the 'jalbandi' (water blockade) move.

"We, the Samajwadis, fully support the government's 'jalbadi' move," he asserted.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen national security, Yadav said, "There is a need for the Army at the borders. Whenever you raise the issue of POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir), you must be prepared to counter China as well." Many experts have pointed out that if you look towards POK, you must be ready to face challenges that may arise from China, he said.

When asked about the impact of the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty on Pakistan, the SP chief said it was a technical matter beyond his expertise.

"During demonetization, it was claimed that corruption and terrorism would end. Similarly, we hope that after jalbandi, Pakistan will be finished," he said.

"We don't have much technical knowledge about how much time it will take to build the required infrastructure or reservoirs. Only the government can provide a clear answer," Yadav added.

As he reiterated the demand of giving Rs 10 crore compensation to the families of each person killed in the terrorist attack, the SP chief also raised concern over the “security lapses”.

"Why did terrorists reach our homes? How did they come here," he asked while also demanding a government job for one member from each family affected by the Pahalgam terror attack.

Further targeting the BJP-led central government, Yadav said, “It is being said that for nearly 1.5 hours there were no arrangements to take victims to the hospital. Is this the 'Amrit Kaal'? Is this what being the world's third-largest economy looks like?" "On one hand, they talk about becoming a 'Vishwaguru', but on the other, they can't even ensure timely medical aid for an injured person." At the time of its formation, even the BJP had discussions about making India a secular and socialist country, he said, adding those who once “supported socialism and secularism have today become communal".

“BJP’s foundation, and entire politics rests on the old British policy of 'Divide and Rule'," he alleged.

Speaking about his meeting with Lohia Vahini workers, Yadav said, "We are preparing to wipe out the BJP from Uttar Pradesh. Our fight is for establishing economic equality and a regime of social justice. Once that is achieved, many problems will automatically be solved." PTI ABN NB