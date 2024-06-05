'Samajwadis' succeeded in stopping BJP in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Kannauj (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A day after his party’s impressive show in the Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the aim of the ‘Samajwadis’ was to stop the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh and they “succeeded” in it.

Talking to reporters here after taking the victory certificate, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Yadav said, "I thank the people of Kannauj, who supported positive politics and gave the samajwadis another chance." “The aim of samajwadis was to stop the BJP and they succeeded in this fight,” he said.

This was possible as the party followed the path shown by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Yadav said, adding that the SP emerged as the largest party in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

"People have given votes in the hope to save the constitution, reservation and democracy and remove those doing negative politics," he said.

The SP, which leads the INDIA bloc in UP, alone got 37 seats this time, becoming the single largest party in the politically crucial state. The BJP suffered heavy losses, managing to win 33 seats. When asked whether he will be meeting anyone in Delhi besides attending the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi this evening, Yadav said, "I have no program to meet anyone. If there is one, we will tell you. I am going to attend the bloc’s meeting" Earlier, Yadav reached the collectorate and formally took his winning certificate from District Magistrate Shubrant Shukla.

Yadav had won by a margin of 1.7 lakh votes over his nearest rival and BJP's Subrata Pathak on this seat.

He got 6,42,292 votes while Pathak polled 4,71,370 votes. BSP's Imran Bin Zafar got 81,639 votes.