Samba adminstration reaches out to truckers stranded on Jammu-Pathankot highway

Gagwal (Samba), Sep 16 (PTI) The Samba district administration on Tuesday reached out to over 200 truck drivers and conductors stranded on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway due to adverse weather and flood-induced disruptions, providing critical and timely healthcare services.

Hundreds of truckers are stranded for several days due to instability of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Thard and Bali nallah area in Udhampur district following its reopening after a fortnight.

Samba Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan inaugurated a free medical camp at Tapyal Morh area in Ghagwal sub-division which is aimed at addressing the immediate health needs of transportation workers caught in the crisis.

"Our priority is the safety and well-being of those who ensure the movement of goods and essential services. This camp is our way of ensuring that no one suffers due to circumstances beyond their control," she said.

This strategic intervention represents the Samba district administration's proactive approach to addressing the cascading humanitarian impacts of natural disasters on essential service providers who form the backbone of regional commerce and supply chains.

The initiative was organised in coordination with the Samba health department and Ghagwal sub-divisional magistrate K S Bali, who facilitated the outreach to stranded truckers.

A specialised medical team from Ghagwal Area Hospital provided comprehensive medical examinations, free medications and screenings for non-communicable diseases, Bali said.

"The prolonged exposure to harsh weather conditions and uncertainty on the highways makes drivers vulnerable to health issues. Our camp ensures timely medical attention and preventive care," Samba Block Medical Officer Dr Richa Arora said.

The stranded truckers expressed relief at the prompt administration response. "We have been stuck here for two days. The medical camp is a huge help, and it shows the administration cares for us," said a driver, requesting anonymity.

The camp highlights the administration's proactive approach to humanitarian response amid natural disasters, reinforcing the government's commitment to the welfare of essential service providers during emergencies.