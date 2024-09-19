Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Shetti, MLA Kadu join hands to form Parivartan Mahashakti

Pune, Sep 19 (PTI) Former MPs Sambhaji Chhatrapati and Raju Shetti as well as Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu on Thursday announced the formation of the Parivartan Mahashakti as an alternative to the Mahayuti (ruling alliance) and the opposition MVA in Maharashtra.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati said people of Maharashtra are restless and want change.

"People are confused with the presence of two NCPs and two Shiv Senas. Two factions are in power and two are in the opposition. That is why we have created the Parivartan Mahashakti. It will have its first public meeting on September 26," he said.

The Shiv Sena and NCP split in June 2022 and July 2023, respectively.

He said Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar must also join the new front.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati said he has met Jarange Patil and had a political discussion with him.

"I told him our objectives are the same. I told him instead of ensuring the defeat of someone, we should work towards making our candidates win in the elections so that they can voice the concerns of people in the assembly. We are confident Jarange will join us," he said.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in Maharashtra in November.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress.

The ruling alliance consists of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. PTI SPK BNM