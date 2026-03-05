Sambhajinagar administration to propose disqualification of 15 AIMIM corporators

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Mar 5 (PTI) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal commissionner G Shreekant on Thursday said the administration is going to propose disqualification of 15 AIMIM corporators for allegedly obstructing an anti-encroachment drive.

The party has 33 corporators in the 115-member general body of the corporation.

A criminal case was registered on March 1 against Leader of Opposition Abdul Samir Sajed and 14 other corporators of the All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen for allegedly hindering the removal of encroachments in Shahgun area.

The administration has initiated the process to disqualify those named in the First Information Report registered at the City Chowk Police station in this regard, the commissioner said.

"While filing their election nominations, these coporators have signed an affidavit stating that they will not encourage encroachment or create hurdles in the process of removal of encroachments. Corporators are liable for action if they do so," he said, adding that the proposal to disqualify the 15 corporators will be placed before the general body.

Samir Sajed alleged that the commissioner was acting like a "puppet" of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.

"He should have warned us or told us what wrong we did. We would have taken care, and if we had still done something wrong, he could have taken action. The allegations are false, we have not threatened anyone. We will explore legal options," the leader of opposition added. PTI AW KRK