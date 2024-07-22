Sambhajinagar: Businessman, 54, collapses while working out in gym, dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 22 (PTI) A businessman collapsed while working out in a gym and later died in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in central Maharashtra.

A video has surfaced on social media showing the 54-year-old businessman, Kawaljit Singh Bagga, collapsing while working out in the gym with a group of people on Saturday morning.

According to sources in his family, Bagga was a fitness enthusiast and a regular gym goer. As part of his daily route, he went to the fitness centre, where he collapsed while working out.

Bagga was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, sources close to his family said.

They did not elaborate on the cause of the death. PTI AW RSY