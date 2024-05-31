Sambhajinagar civic body to demolish hoardings lacking stability certificates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 31 (PTI) The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in Maharashtra has warned that hoardings in the city will be demolished if their owners failed to submit structural stability certificates by June 4.

The order comes in the wake of the Ghatkopar hoarding crash in Mumbai that claimed 17 lives earlier this month and brought the issue of illegal and dangerous hoardings to the fore.

Municipal commissioner G Shrikant told reporters here on Friday that the civic body has instructed all hoarding owners in the city to submit structural stability certificates by June 4.

"If the hoarding is on a building, structural audit of the building also must be carried out and certificate submitted," he said.

"If the certificate is not submitted, we will demolish the hoarding and even the building, if needed. The same applies to mobile towers too," the commissioner said.

He also said that the work of water pipeline scheme for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was underway but some people were creating unnecessary hurdles in the work, and unauthorized structures of such people will be pulled down.

Water is supplied using 100 tankers to the areas where there is no piped water. Daily, 100 tankers make 430 trips, the commissioner said. PTI AW KRK