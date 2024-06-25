Sambhajinagar: Man beaten up while talking to woman from different religion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man was beaten up by a group of people after he was seen talking to a woman from another community here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A video of the incident, which took place around 3 pm near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Museum in Subhedari Guest House area, circulated on social media.

A woman and a man from different religions were standing on the road when some people reached there and started beating the man, a police official said.

He did not specify the respective religions of the man and the woman.

"We have sent our teams and appropriate action will be taken against those involved. The people involved in the incident had fled by the time police reached the spot after the control room got a call. Later the video came out," he added.