Sambhajiraje seeks minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation over charges against close aide Karad

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Wednesday accused Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde of having strong ties with Walmik Karad, arrested in an extortion case linked to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, and demanded his resignation on "moral grounds".

Advertisment

He also alleged that the state government was protecting Munde and Karad.

Karad, an associate of Munde, surrendered before the police in Pune on December 31 in connection with the extortion case. He was booked under the stringent Maharashtra COCA and sent in 14-day judicial custody.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9. Preliminary investigation indicated that Deshmukh had tried to resist an extortion attempt targeting an energy company operating a windmill project in the area Talking to reporters, Sambhajiraje said, "Munde makes big claims, but he must resign on moral grounds. Why does he continue to hold the office as a minister despite growing allegations." He also criticised the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government for protecting Munde and delaying action.

Advertisment

"Many chief ministers in the past have accepted moral responsibility and resigned. Why is Munde not doing the same?" he asked.

"Munde claims that he does not have any connection with Karad, but he issued the power of attorney to him. Despite this, Munde refuses to resign. Why is Munde so attached to his ministerial position when the nation is discussing this murder case?" Sambhajiraje said.

He further questioned why Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were protecting Munde and Karad.

Advertisment

"It is surprising that the government continues to shield Karad. If Munde is innocent, he would have been given the position of a guardian minister. Hence, the government's actions clearly raises doubts," he added.

The Maharashtra police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) told the court in Beed last week that sarpanch Deshmukh was killed because he was thought to be an obstacle in a plan to extort Rs 2 crore from an energy firm, and that Karad was in contact with his killers when the crime was executed.

A CCTV footage showing Karad being accompanied by Vishnu Chate and Sudarshan Ghule, both accused in the extortion and sarpanch murder case, has surfaced on social media, which has given rise to the demand for the Maratha quota agitator Manoj Jarange, activist Anjali Damania and BJP MLA from Ashti in Beed, Suresh Dhas, have been demanding the resignation of Munde.

Advertisment

Expressing his support to Jarange for his fight for justice, Sambhajiraje extended his best wishes, saying, "He is pursuing his battle in his own way, and I wish him success." Sambhajiraje also spoke about encroachments on forts like Vishalgad, stating that these historic sites must be protected.

"These forts are the living memorials of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Encroachments must be removed, and those residing there traditionally should have their rights documented. However, commercial encroachments have no place," he said. PTI ND NP