Sambhajiraje seems to have forgotten contents of book on Shahu Maharaj: Jaleel on Vishalgad violence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) In the wake of violence at Vishalgad fort in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Friday took a swipe at Maratha royal Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, saying he seems to have forgotten the contents of the book on social reformer Shahu Maharaj that he had received from the former MP.

He said he would soon return the book to Sambhajiraje.

The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad fort turned violent on Sunday as a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the arrest of 21 persons. The situation turned tense after some right-wing activists led by Maratha royal and former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati were stopped at the base of the fort in view of prohibitory orders.

Jaleel, the former MP of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly known as Aurangabad, and his party workers held a protest at the divisional commissioner office here against alleged vandalism of a mosque and residences at Gajapur near Vishalgad fort.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaleel said, "While Sambhaji Chhatrapati and I were in Parliament, he once handed over to me a book on Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and told me how his ancestors worked by taking all communities along. But now I will return that book, because I have read it and it seems that Sambhaji Chhatrapati has forgotten its contents." "...Attacks on the mosques will not be tolerated. No religion asks people to vandalise the religious places of other communities. The police denied the permission at the beginning for our protest, and have a huge force at the agitation venue now. Had so much force been deployed at Vishalgad, violence would not have taken place," he said.

He said he would help those people who lost their houses on Vishalgad.

A memorandum of demands was given to Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde after the agitation. Among other demands, the AIMIM has sought suspension of police officials and district collector of Kolhapur, Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the injured persons and an inquiry by a judge of the Supreme Court into the violence. PTI AW NP