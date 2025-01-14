Sambhal: 3 families, who fled during 1978 riots, get back land possession

Sambhal (UP): Sambhal district administration has restored possession of land to three Hindu families who had fled the area during riots in the district in 1978, officials said.

Advertisment

The land was allegedly encroached upon by members of Muslim community and the original owners had filed a complaint to the administration seeking action in the matter, they said.

Amrish Kumar, one of the claimants of the land, said, “We lived in Sambhal until the 1978 riots, during which my grandfather Tulsi Ram was killed. Fearing for our lives, we abandoned our property in Mohalla Jagat."

"When we tried to return, we were chased away. We recently submitted a complaint to the district administration, along with documents proving our ownership,” he said.

Advertisment

Another claimant Asha Devi said they had tried to get back their land many times in the past but were driven away.

“We now live in Chandausi. After the riots in 1978, we were forced to leave. Three families lived here. Our 2.25 bighas of land, located behind the roadways, was encroached upon by members of the Muslim community, who built a school there. Despite multiple attempts to reclaim it, we were driven away. After filing a complaint, we learned today that the land measurement was being conducted, so we came here,” she said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra told reporters that a complaint was received regarding land encroachment by a school committee.

Advertisment

"Following the complaint, the revenue department conducted a survey. It was confirmed that a portion of the land still belonged to the complainants," she said.

Out of 15,000 square feet of land, 10,000 square feet was found to be intact, and possession has been restored to the families, she said.

The land in question was reportedly being used by one Shahvez to operate a school. Further legal proceedings are likely to address the encroachment, the officials said.