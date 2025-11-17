Sambhal authorities bolstering security measures ahead of Nov 24: DM

Sambhal (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) The district administration has strengthened security arrangements ahead of November 24, the day on which, a year ago, violent communal clashes broke out near the Sambhal mosque, District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia said on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons, Pensia said, "Security arrangements in Sambhal are strengthened regularly. In view of November 24, additional deployment has been made, including the posting of magistrates." On the November 24, 2024, violence erupted in Sambhal when locals clashed with the police during a court-ordered archaeological survey of the 16th-century Shahi Jama Masjid.

Protesters, opposing the survey over claims that the mosque was built on the site of a Hindu temple, pelted stones at the survey team. Police responded with tear gas and baton charge. At least four people were killed and more than 30 police personnel were injured in the unrest.

During the media briefing on Monday, Pensia said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference on Saturday regarding development works in the district.

He said the Public Works Department and Department of Religious Affairs have been directed to widen the '24 Kosi Parikrama' route -- stretching nearly 50 km -- to seven metres and construct a three-metre footpath, at a cost of around Rs 419 crore.

He said a vision document and project plans for the redevelopment of 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 sacred wells in Sambhal have already been submitted. "As soon as funds are released, work will begin," he said.

Responding to questions on progress so far, Pensia said Rs 6 crore received from the tourism department under the Bandhan scheme and an additional Rs 13 crore have been utilised.

"The Yamagandh Teerth project has been completed. Under the 15th Finance Commission, the Chaturmukh Brahm Koop has been constructed. Work on the Pishach Mochan Teerth will also be completed. Our effort is to ensure that all ongoing works are started and finished by next year," he said.

Regarding archaeological works, Pensia said nine sites in the district fall under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). "We have written to ASI regarding all these sites. ASI teams have already inspected them. Work at Sondhan has been done, and work at other locations will begin soon," he added.