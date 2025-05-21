Sambhal civic body passes proposal for beautification drive, SP MLA opposes move

Sambhal(UP), May 21 (PTI) The Sambhal Nagar Palika in Uttar Pradesh has passed a proposal to install statues of prominent figures at the major intersections of the city as part of a beautification drive.

BJP councillor Chanchal Sunny Gupta told PTI that at a recent meeting of the civic body, he proposed the installation of the statues of Prithviraj Chauhan at Chandausi crossing, Lord Parshuram at Shankar crossing, Ahilyabai Holkar near the Sadbhavna Park, Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Mohalla Dher Park, and A P J Abdul Kalam near the Nakhasa crossing.

The Nagar Palika has passed the proposal unanimously, and work has already begun on three statues, including those of Prithviraj Chauhan, Lord Parshuram and Ahilyabai Holkar, which are expected to be installed first, Gupta said.

The decision, however, has drawn criticism from local Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Iqbal Mehmood.

Speaking to reporters, Mehmood said, “While I am not against the proposal, there is a Supreme Court order prohibiting the installation of statues on crossroads and the proposed move would be a disregard of that order.” "I have sent a copy of the Supreme Court order to the district magistrate’s office. I am not against installing statues. I am against the potential violation of the top court order," he added.

Dismissing Mehmood's opposition, Gupta said, “Once the municipal board has passed a resolution, an MLA has no grounds to interfere in the matter." Mani Bhushan Tiwari, an executive officer in the Sambhal Nagar Palika, confirmed with PTI that the proposal for statue installation was passed by the municipal board.

On Mehmood’s concerns about the Supreme Court order, Tiwari said the installation work would proceed according to the rules. PTI COR CDN ARI