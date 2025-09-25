Sambhal court adjourns Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Mandir dispute case till November 6

Sambhal (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A local court on Thursday here adjourned the Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Mandir dispute case to November 6.

The case is currently navigating multiple legal forums, including the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Muslim side had filed a plea in the Allahabad High Court, which on May 19 upheld the trial court's order for a survey and directed the lower court to continue the hearing. The court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh had previously set September 25 as the date of hearing.

Advocate Shakeel Ahmed Warsi, representing the Shahi Jama Masjid side, said, "The Supreme Court had passed an order for maintaining the status quo in this matter on August 22, and we submitted the Supreme Court's order to the honourable court. Upon this, the honourable court has now fixed the date for November 6." Advocate Shri Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu side, said, "Today, the court set the date for November 6 for the hearing in this matter due to the stay by the Supreme Court. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to be heard on October 7." The dispute began when eight individuals, including advocates Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, filed a petition in the Sambhal district court on November 19, 2024, claiming the mosque stands on the site of Harihar Mandir.

This was followed by a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 19, and a second team attempted a survey on November 24.

The attempt to conduct the second survey on November 24, 2024, led to severe clashes in Sambhal, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to 29 police personnel.