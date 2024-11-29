Sambhal hopes for peace and normalcy after unrest

Sambhal (UP): Still recovering from the communal conflagration that quickly reached the doorstep of the highest court of the country, Sambhal and its people wish for a dialling down of temperatures and a return to normalcy.

As the dust settles after violence in the small western UP city following a court-ordered survey of the Mugha-era Shahi Jama Masjid, residents hope for peace and stability even amid a future that portends more court hearings and occasional flare-ups.

"Sambhal is getting fed up of such incidents. These events are a stain on our town, and everyone wants to return to the path of peace. I believe peace will soon return," said Shane Rab, who lives close to the Jama Masjid.

Zafar Ali, the head of Jama Masjid, "I had also issued a video appeal for peace and order. Today, everyone came to offer namaz peacefully, and the prayers were completed without incident. It is our endeavour that peace remains in the future as well." There has been heightened security in Sambhal, especially around the Shahi Jama Masjid, where Friday prayers were held under tight surveillance. Additional CCTV cameras were installed around the mosque, and drones were deployed to monitor the situation.

Police personnel were stationed around the mosque and key routes to prevent any disturbances.

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court ordered a survey of the mosque, acting on claims made in a plea that a Harihar temple stood in its place.

Violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and scores of others, including policemen, were injured in the violence. Police have denied firing at the protesters opposing the survey.

The masjid committe has moved the Supreme Court over it, which called for a stay on the proceedings in the lower court.

The business community in the city rued the immense losses suffered due to the unrest.

Mushahid Hussain, a spare parts shopkeeper, "It is Allah's grace that there was peace during the namaz," he said.

"Business has completely stopped for the last few days. People come in the morning and leave empty-handed. But now, after today's peaceful prayers, I believe peace will return and business will pick up again." Similarly, Rajat Gupta, a local grocery merchant, highlighted the impact on trade, especially with the wedding season underway.

"We have suffered a lot due to this incident. The customers from villages have stopped coming, and people from the city are also rarely stepping out. But I'm hopeful that peace will soon return, and Sambhal will be back to how it was before."

The worst-hit sector has been the local bullion market, located half a kilometer from the Shahi Jama Masjid. Ajay Kumar Gupta, a bullion trader, said on Thursday, "Our sales have dropped drastically despite the wedding season. In the last four days, only three customers have visited my shop. The losses are in the crores for many shop owners." Kushanawaz, an electronics shop owner, echoed similar concerns, adding, "We've been sitting idle, struggling to make ends meet. The violence has hurt us badly." An office bearer of All India Trade Union's district president, Rajeev Varshney, emphasised the economic impact, stating, "Traders are the worst affected. People are too afraid to venture out, and business has come to a standstill." District authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that peace is maintained and the district can gradually return to normal.

Vikas Verma, a teacher, said, "The people of Sambhal are deeply saddened by these incidents. We want peace and tranquility to prevail. After these troubling times, we are all committed to working together to restore harmony. Soon, Sambhal will be back on the path to progress." The Supreme Court on Friday directed a Sambhal trial court to temporarily halt proceedings in the case over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi while directing the UP government to maintain peace and harmony in the violence-hit town.

It further directed the petition filed by the Shahi Jama Masjid Committee against the trial court's survey order be listed before the Allahabad High Court within three working days.

On November 19, a court of civil judge (senior division) of Sambhal passed an ex-parte order for a survey of the mosque by an advocate commissioner after taking note of a plea of the Hindu side that claimed the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple.