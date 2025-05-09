Sambhal man allegedly murders brother to 'fraudulently' claim Rs 95 lakh insurance money

Sambhal (UP) May 9 (PTI) A man here allegedly murdered his brother to "fraudulently" claim an insurance sum of Rs 95 lakh, police said.

Police have arrested two men including the accused brother in connection with the crime.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar told reporters on Friday that Sanjay (50) was murdered on June 20 last year under the jurisdiction of the Bahjoi police station. Sanjay's brother, Naveen, orchestrated the murder by throwing him off an e-rickshaw, he said.

"Seventeen days after the alleged murder, on July 6, 2024, Naveen himself filed a police report at the Bahjoi police station, falsely claiming that his brother's death was due to a road accident," said the SP.

He said initially, due to a lack of apparent evidence, the police filed a Final Report (FR) in the case on September 14, effectively closing it. However, the case was reopened following a tip-off from an insurance company, he added.

The SP explained, "The police received input from the insurance firm regarding a suspicious insurance claim. They flagged a case where a substantial claim was being sought and suggested a thorough police investigation." Upon reinvestigating the case, the police uncovered the plot hatched by the deceased's brother, Naveen, he said.

"Investigations revealed that Naveen had allegedly taken out multiple insurance policies on his brother Sanjay's life, totaling Rs 95 lakh, with Rs 20 lakh already deposited into his account after Sanjay's death," said the officer.

The SP confirmed the arrest of two individuals -- Naveen and another accused Akhilesh -- in connection with the murder and insurance fraud. Both have been taken into custody and sent to jail, he said.