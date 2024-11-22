Sambhal mosque controversy: Govt and SC must take cognizance, says Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Friday appealed to the government and the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the controversy regarding the Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Advertisment

"The news of the sudden controversy, hearing and then the hasty survey regarding the Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal district of UP is in the national discussion and media headlines," the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president said in a post on 'X'.

यूपी के संभल जिले की शाही जामा मस्जिद को लेकर अचानक विवाद, सुनवाई और फिर उसके फौरन ही बाद आपाधापी में सर्वे की खबरें राष्ट्रीय चर्चा व मीडिया की सुर्खियों में है, किन्तु इस प्रकार से सदभाव व माहौल को बिगाड़ने का संज्ञान सरकार तथा मा. सुप्रीम कोर्ट को भी जरूर लेना चाहिए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 22, 2024

Advertisment

"But the government and the honourable Supreme Court must also take cognizance of spoiling the harmony and atmosphere in this way," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

A survey of the Jama Masjid was conducted earlier on Tuesday on the orders of a court in Sambhal district.

It is claimed that this mosque has been built by demolishing a temple.

Advertisment

Petitioner advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain had said on Tuesday that the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) directed to constitute an 'Advocate Commission' for the survey of Jama Masjid.

The court has said that a videography and photography survey should be done through the commission and a report should be filed in this regard.

"Harihar temple in Sambhal is the center of our faith. According to our religious beliefs, Kalki avatar from Dashavatara is to be born here. In the year 1529, Babar had tried to break the temple and convert it into a mosque. This is an area protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). There can be no encroachment of any kind in it," said Jain.