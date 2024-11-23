Sambhal mosque row: SP MP's father among 34 'bound down' over breach of peace worry

Sambhal (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) The father of the Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP is among 34 people "bound down" by the local administration over apprehensions of breach of peace following claims that a local Mughal-era mosque was originally the site of an ancient temple significant to the Hindu faith.

Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra told PTI on Saturday that the 34 people had been bound down on a bond of up to Rs 10 lakh to maintain peace and order.

The local administration can order someone to be bound down if they receive information that the person is likely to breach the peace, disturb public tranquillity, cause danger to public harmony or commit any wrongful act.

Among the 34 people bound down is Mamlukur Rahman Barq, the father of the Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Zia ur Rahman Barq, the SDM said.

Police had stepped up security, imposed prohibitory orders and conducted a flag march ahead of Friday prayers at the mosque.

The mosque was surveyed on Tuesday on the orders of a local court following a petition that claimed that a Harihar temple originally stood at the site.

The central and the Uttar Pradesh governments, the mosque committee, and the district magistrate have been made parties in the petition, Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is also the petitioner, earlier said.

Jain had also said the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the constitution of an "Advocate Commission" to survey the mosque.

The court has said that a report should be filed after conducting a videography and photography survey through the commission, he had added.

Jain and his father Hari Shankar Jain have represented the Hindu side in many cases related to places of worship, including the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.

Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer for the Hindu side, told PTI Bhasha on Friday that he had mentioned the "Baburnama" and the "Ain-e-Akbari", which confirmed the existence of a Harihar temple at the site, in his petition filed in the court.

He also claimed that the temple was demolished by Babur in 1529.

The next date for hearing in this case is January 29. PTI COR CDN SZM SZM