Sambhal mosque survey report in 15 days; Muslim side objects

Sambhal (UP): The survey report of the Shahi Jama Masjid at Sambhal is expected to be filed within 15 days by the court commissioner after he sought more time citing ill before a local court on Monday while the Muslim side objected to it.

The civil court (senior division) while considering the extension plea marked it as "keep on file", court commissioner, advocate Ramesh Singh Raghav told reporters while informing the survey report would be filed within 15 days.

Raghav said, "I had asked for 15 days time from the honourable court but my application has been marked with 'keep on file' because the Supreme Court has given a stay order that the lower court will not pass any order. Now the date of January 6 is fixed in the high court and we will submit our report before 15 days." Earlier in the day, he told reporters that the final report of the survey was ready, being in its final stage.

"This report will be presented in a sealed envelope but due to health issues, I have asked for 15 days time from the court. I had fever for three-four days. I have not been able to analyse the report yet," he added.

Advocate Shakeel Ahmed Warsi, representing the Muslim side, said the commissioner sought 15 more days time to which he raised objections in writing.

"The court did not give them any time. Today, the report has neither been filed nor will it be filed. They first conducted a survey on November 19, then conducted a survey on November 24, without the permission of the court," he claimed.

"They had to submit the report on November 29. They then asked for more time. The court then gave 10 more days. Now they are again asking for 15 more days. When the commission has already been constituted, then what is the delay? We have lodged an objection on behalf of the mosque. They are in cahoots with the plaintiff side. Why don't they want to file the report? Are they deliberating amongst themselves? We will fight till the Supreme Court. The case will not move forward. Until there are some directions from the Supreme Court...we will fight till the Supreme Court," said Warsi.

On November 19, the local court passed an ex-parte order for the mosque's survey by an advocate commissioner after taking note of the plea of the Hindu side claiming the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple.

On November 24, during a second round of survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, leading to a major violence which led to death of four people and injuries to dozens.

Advocate Zafar Ali, who is also representing the Muslim side and chairman of the mosque's management committee, said the survey report would be presented in a sealed cover.

"The next proceedings will start after the decision of the high court and the Supreme Court, no action will be taken before that," he added.

He referred to the SC's November 29 order wherein it asked the Sambhal trial court to the halt proceedings in the case over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey while directing the UP government to maintain peace and harmony in the violence-hit town.