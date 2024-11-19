Sambhal mosque surveyed on court orders over plea claiming it as ancient temple site

Sambhal (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A mosque in the district was surveyed on Tuesday on the orders of a court here after a petition claimed that the structure was originally the site of an ancient temple significant to the Hindu faith.

The central government, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Masjid Committee and the district magistrate (DM) of Sambhal have been made parties in the petition, Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is also the petitioner, said on Tuesday.

Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia told reporters that according to the court order, the survey was done by the advocate commissioner during which both the parties were present.

"We were only providing security and protection. Today, the advocate commissioner has done the survey and he will file its report in the court.

"The survey proceedings have been completed for now. If it is required, court will decide," the DM said.

Earlier in the day, Jain claimed that Mughal emperor Babar partly demolished the temple in 1529.

"It is believed that Kalki avatar is to take place at Sambhal," Jain posted on X.

"Today the Hon'ble Civil Court Sambhal on my petition has directed a survey by advocate commissioner at the alleged Jama Masjid in Sambhal which was known as Hari Har Mandir," he said.

"The Hari Har temple in Sambhal, we all know, is a central part of our faith," Jain told reporters in Chandausi outside the District Court of Sambhal.

Vishnu Shankar Jain and his father Hari Shankar Jain have represented the Hindu side in many cases related to places of worship, including the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath dispute.

"This is an ASI-protected area. There can be no encroachment of any kind in the ASI-protected area. There are many signs and symbols there which are of Hindu temple," he said.

"Considering all these factors, the Honourable Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Sambhal has issued an order for an advocate commission to survey the site using video and photography, and submit its report to the court," Jain added.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq objected to the developments.

"The Jama Masjid of Sambhal is historical and very old. The Supreme Court had given the order in 1991 that whatever religious places are there in whatever condition since 1947, they will remain at their places," he said.

Even after that, some people want to spoil the atmosphere of the country and the state, he said, adding that they are against such people.

"The (advocate) commission that came here have prepared their survey report. They cannot have any objection to even an inch of space. There was a mosque there, there is a mosque and there will be a mosque," the SP MP added. PTI COR KIS ABN ABN KSS KSS