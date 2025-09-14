Sambhal MP questions India-Pakistan cricketing ties amid tensions

Sambhal (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq on Sunday questioned the Centre on India-Pakistan relations, questioning why cricket matches are being played when you claim to be at war with the neighbouring country.

Talking to reporters at his residence in Deepa Sarai locality under Nakhasa police station area, the SP MP said, “On one hand, you are stopping water, and sending back women who came here after marriage. On the other hand, you are playing cricket. Why this double-standard policy?” “Why are you playing matches with those you claim to be at war with? Cricket should not become a tool to maintain relations in such circumstances,” he remarked.

Asked about protests in the country against India-Pakistan matches, Barq said, “If the media properly showed people’s protests, the government would not hold such matches...People’s sentiments should be respected and decisions should reflect that.” Referring to the Pahalgam incident, Barq said Hindus and Muslims alike had condemned the attack.

“In fact, a Muslim risked his life to save Hindus and even sacrificed his life. This proves Muslims do not want to kill in the name of religion. Our religion teaches us never to oppress the innocent, regardless of whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian,” he said.

A few months ago, Barq was questioned in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal's Kot Garvi locality in November 2024. Four people were killed and several others were injured in the clashes that broke out during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ