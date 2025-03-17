Sambhal officials deny permission for event in memory of Mahmud Ghaznavi's nephew

Sambhal (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) The annual 'Neja Mela' organised in the memory of invader Mahmud Ghaznavi's nephew and military commander Syed Salar Masud Ghazi will not be allowed this year, officials said on Monday.

The three-day Mela was scheduled to be held from March 25. However, the Sambhal district administration and police have issued orders disallowing the annual event.

The Sambhal district has been tense since riots broke out on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The mosque has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple. Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

The Sambhal police have firmly told the Neja Mela Committee that permission will not be granted for an event to commemorate someone "who looted the country". They termed holding the event as treason, the officials said.

The fair, traditionally held on the second Tuesday after Holi, is preceded by the symbolic pitching of a 30-ft pole with a green flag on top in the Mela ground on the first Tuesday. However, this year, the administration has categorically refused to allow the event.

On Monday, members of the Neja Mela Committee met Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shirish Chandra at Sambhal Kotwali to seek permission for the event.

During the meeting, the ASP inquired from the committee members who the fair was dedicated to. The ASP firmly denied permission when he was told that it was in the memory of Salar Masud Ghazi.

"The historical records are clear — he was a commander under Mahmud Ghaznavi who looted Somnath and was responsible for massacres. No fair will be held in memory of a looter and murderer. If anyone attempts to pitch the pole, they will be considered treason," ASP Chandra reportedly told the committee and asked them to give an application to the magistrate if they wanted to hold the fair.

Neja Mela Committee president Shahid Hussain Masoodi told reporters that the event has been held for centuries and that they had informed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) 10 days ago about the planned dates — March 18 for pitching the pole and March 25-27 for the fair.

"Today, when we met the ASP, he said the Neja Mela will not be allowed because Salar Masud Ghazi was an invader. We will take up the matter with higher authorities," Masoodi added.

Asked whether he did not permit the fair, ASP Chandra told PTI, "Yes. Certainly not." "How can a fair be held in memory of someone who attacked the Somnath temple? He was a looter and a murderer. This event will not be allowed under any circumstances," he said.

"The Mela will not be allowed at any cost. Whatever happened (holding of fair) in the past was wrong," the officer added. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS