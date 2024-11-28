Sambhal: Police hold flag march, watertight security in place for Friday prayers

Sambhal (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Police held a flag march in areas near the Shahi Jama Masjid on Thursday, a day before Friday prayers, with top officials saying watertight security was put in place to prevent untoward incidents.

The flag march was led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Srish Chandra. The police team marched through the busy markets that partially reopened on Thursday.

Most of the shops opened for the first time on Thursday since the November 24 violence over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque that left four persons dead and several other injured.

"The situation is completely peaceful and normal," ASP Chandra told PTI Videos.

Asked about the Friday prayers, he added, "Sufficient police force has been deployed and we are prepared to tackle any situation." The local police and the district administration has called a meeting with local Muslim clerics regarding the prayers.

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when a court-ordered survey of the mosque was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted on Sunday as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson.

The advocate commissioner's report of the survey is expected to be presented in court on November 29, where both parties will have the opportunity to respond.

Even though normality has started to returned to Sambhal, business owners in markets near the mosque claimed that they had been suffering losses since the incident.

Among the worst hit are shop owners in the bullion market, located about half a kilometre from the mosque.

Ajay Kumar Gupta, a bullion trader, said the market had about 70-80 shops. "Despite the ongoing wedding season, our sales have dropped considerably. Hardly three customers have come to my shop in the last four days." He claimed that the losses of shop owners following the violence ran into crores.

Kushanawaz, an electronics shop owner, said, "We have been sitting idle and are finding it difficult to make an earning since the violence." Rajeev Varshney, district president of the Federation of All India Trade Union, said the traders were the worst hit by such incidents.

"People don't come out of fear, hampering businesses," he said.

Thirty police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused using CCTV camera footage. More than 100 images of suspected rioters from the Kot Garvi area have been released.

Despite the markets and schools reopening, the Internet ban was extended by 48 hours on Wednesday as a "precautionary measure".

The police have arrested 31 people and registered seven FIRs. Among those named as accused are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal, and 2,750 unidentified individuals. PTI COR CDN SZM SZM