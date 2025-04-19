Sambhal police officer gets clean chit over Holi-Friday prayers remarks

Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) Police have given a clean chit to Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary regarding his controversial statement about Holi and 'Jumma namaz' (Friday prayers).

Before Holi, Chaudhary had told reporters after a meeting, "Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together." A senior police official of Sambhal told PTI on Saturday, "CO Anuj Chaudhary has been given chit (for his Holi and Jumma namaz remarks)." The senior police official refused to elaborate further.

Sambhal has been tense since November 24 when violence took place during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city. It resulted in the deaths of four people, with several others injured in the clashes that erupted between locals and security personnel. So far, 81 people have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

In the circumstances prevailing before Holi, Chaudhary emphasised the need for communal harmony and strict vigilance to maintain law and order. He said peace committee meetings had been going on for a month at various levels to ensure smooth celebrations.

He urged both communities to respect each other's sentiments and also appealed to people to avoid forcibly applying colours on those who do not wish to participate.

"Just as Muslims eagerly await Eid, Hindus look forward to Holi. People celebrate by applying colours, sharing sweets and spreading joy.

"Similarly, on Eid, people prepare special dishes and embrace each other in celebration. The essence of both the festivals is togetherness and mutual respect," he had said.

Chaudhary's remarks had come under attack from a section of the people and a probe was launched following a complaint filed by former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur in March.

Reacting to the development, Thakur in a statement on Saturday said, "From the probe report, it is clear that the statements of Anuj Chaudhary and two other witnesses -- Jitendra Verma and Mohammad Yaseen -- were taken but surprisingly, my (complainant's) statements were not taken." "This is sad and objectionable. I was also not allowed to submit my evidence. Hence, it is requested to provide an opportunity to the complainant to put forward his point of view, and the allegations be probed by a senior officer," Thakur said. PTI NAV KSS KSS