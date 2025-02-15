Sambhal resident, said to be imprisoned in Lahore, missing since 2012: Police

Sambhal (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Following recent reports about a Sambhal resident being detained and imprisoned in Pakistan's Lahore, the superintendent of police (SP) here confirmed on Saturday that the individual, Mohammad Usman, has been missing since 2012.

According to media reports, Usman, a resident of Deepa Sarai in Sambhal, is currently incarcerated in Lahore Central Jail. The district police administration, in response to inquiries from the Union home ministry, sought clarification on the matter.

"We received a letter from the competent authorities confirming that Mohammad Usman, who also goes by the aliases Abdul Rehman and Waneet, is lodged in Lahore Central Jail. Upon contacting his family, we learned that he has been missing since 2012." The officer further said that the family had informed them that Usman had also been missing for a brief period around the year 2000.

"The letter specifically requested verification of his details, and we have forwarded all the relevant information to the authorities," the officer added. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK