Sambhal riot: Court rejects mosque management committee chief's bail plea

Sambhal (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) A court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of Shahi Jama Masjid management committee president Zafar Ali, who was arrested on March 23 in connection with a case related to communal violence, officials said.

The hearing on Ali's permanent bail petition was held in the court of Additional District Judge Nirbhay Narayan Rai. The court rejected his interim bail plea on March 27. The permanent bail hearing, initially scheduled for April 2, was postponed due to the unavailability of the case diary.

Talking to PTI, Additional District Government Advocate Hariom Prakash Saini said, "The permanent bail plea of Shahi Jama Masjid's sadar, Zafar Ali, was heard by the court. I presented the facts before the court that there are serious allegations against Ali like assembling a crowd, pelting stones on police, setting police vehicles on fire, damaging public property and fabricating facts," he said.

Based on these arguments, the court rejected Ali's bail plea.

Ali was arrested in connection with the violence in this Uttar Pradesh town on November 24 last year during a protest against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque. PTI COR CDN RC