Sambhal riots: Judicial panel members record statements

Sambhal (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Members of the judicial commission appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the riots that erupted during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24 last year recorded statements of local people in connection with the incident on Friday.

The commission, which includes former High Court Judge Devendra Arora, former Director General of Police (DGP) Arvind Kumar Jain and former Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, is stationed at the PWD guest house on Chandausi Road to record the statements, local officials said.

The commission was formed following the riots which killed four people and injured several including policemen.

It had previously visited Sambhal on December 1, January 21 and 30. During the last visit, the statements of officials were recorded.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and several others were injured in the violence.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel announced the formation of a three-member judicial inquiry commission to probe the November 24 violence in Sambhal.