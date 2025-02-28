Sambhal riots: Judicial panel members record statements of general public

Sambhal (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Members of the judicial commission appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the riots that erupted during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24 last year recorded on Friday statements of the general public in connection with the incident.

The commission, which includes former High Court Judge Devendra Arora, former Director General of Police (DGP) Arvind Kumar Jain and former Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, is stationed at the PWD guest house on Chandausi Road to record the statements, local officials said.

The commission was formed following the riots which killed four people and injured several including policemen.

It had previously visited Sambhal on December 1, January 21 and 30. During the last visit, the statements of officials were recorded.

The three-member judicial commission team reached Sambhal for the fourth time on Friday to take statements from the general public.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed that Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid was a Hindu temple, also recorded his statement before the commission.

"I was called by the judicial commission through a notice. The judicial commission had called me to give my statement and present my side on whatever happened on November 19 and November 24," Jain told reporters.

He said he appeared before the judicial commission and presented his detailed statement on the incident that took place on November 19 and November 24.

"We told the judicial commission in detail how stone-pelting happened, how arson happened, how the police administration had to release tear gas, who were the masterminds of this violence, what were the reasons for the violence and why the violence broke out," Jain said.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone-pelting and arson. Four people died and several others were injured in the violence.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel announced the formation of a three-member judicial inquiry commission to probe the November 24 violence in Sambhal. PTI