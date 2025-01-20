Sambhal riots: Judicial panel to visit city on Jan 21 to record written public's statements

Sambhal (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) The three-member judicial commission probing the Sambhal riots, will visit the city on January 21 to record written statements from the public, officials said on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the judicial panel on December 11 to investigate the riots that erupted on November 24. Violence had broken out near the Shahi Jama Masjid during a survey, leading to clashes between protesters and security personnel.

Four people were killed and several others injured in the incident.

The panel, accompanied by District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar, had earlier inspected the the riot-affected areas including the Shahi Jama Masjid, on December 1.

According to a statement issued by the District Information Department, Sohan Lal, Secretary of the Judicial Inquiry Commission, said no written statements have been submitted to the commission so far, despite prior notification.

The commission will now hold a session at the Public Works Department (PWD) guest house in Sambhal on January 21 accept written statements from from individuals wishing to present their accounts of the riots.

Authorities have urged those who wish to submit their statements to do so in writing before the commission's visit.