Sambhal sacred site in Hinduism, those trying to suppress this will pay for their sins: UP CM

Sambhal (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed Sambhal was not a matter of controversy but a significant site in Hindu tradition, and asserted that those who tried to suppress this truth for political gains would face consequences for their "sins".

Tensions flared in Sambhal last year when a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid here was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Days later, during a second round of the survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, which led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens.

After inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 222 development projects worth Rs 659 crore in Sambhal district on Thursday, the chief minister described Sambhal as a symbol of faith.

"Sambhal is not a disputed subject; it is a reality. And those who have tried to hide or suppress this truth will certainly be punished for their sins," Adityanath told the gathering.

"Where Hari and Har -- Vishnu and Shiva -- can be seen together, that place is called Harihar. According to sacred scriptures, it is believed that the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu will appear here in Sambhal," he said.

The chief minister alleged that some were trying to turn Sambhal into a hub of riots and religious desecration. "Those who tried to make Sambhal riot-prone and desecrate the sacred sites of Sanatan Dharma will definitely be held accountable." "That is the reason I have come here today -- to assure you of justice," he added.

In a veiled dig at opposition parties, Adityanath said some may consider this a controversial subject, probably because their own background is rooted in controversy.

"Those whose political heritage is based on denying India's cultural truths will always see Hindu traditions as problematic. But this cannot be a matter of controversy." He cited ancient Hindu texts, including the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, Skanda Purana, and Vishnu Purana, which mention Sambhal as the birthplace of Lord Kalki, the 10th avatar of Vishnu who is prophesied to arrive at the end of Kaliyug to usher in Satya Yuga.

"The Skanda Purana states that Sambhal is located between the holy rivers Bhagirathi Ganga and Ramganga within a 36-kilometre radius. And in the Bhagwat Purana, it is written that when the Moon, Sun, and Jupiter align in the first phase of the Pushya Nakshatra, the new age will begin and Lord Vishnu will appear as Kalki in Sambhal." Adityanath lamented that "historical invasions" and political conspiracies had sought to erase Sambhal's sacred identity.

"There were 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 holy wells here. There was a '284 kosi parikrama' path. But foreign invaders repeatedly desecrated these sacred places, seized control, destroyed the routes, and over time, there was a deliberate attempt to suppress this truth," he claimed.

The chief minister accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of committing "sins" against Sambhal post-Independence.

"After Independence, there was no atrocity that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party didn't commit here. The Congress carried out mass killings here. The Samajwadi Party, as their followers, tried to cover up their sins," he alleged.

"Why? Because if the truth of Sambhal had come out, their vote banks would have been threatened. But let me assure you — those who sinned against Sambhal will be punished. Those who deprived this place of development will pay the price." He vowed to crush the "nefarious designs" of those who "tried to hide Sambhal's truth for political gain".

"For those who insult India's heritage and its civilizational truth: we will teach them such a lesson that future generations will remember it." Promising to revive the region, Adityanath declared that his government has resolved to restore all 68 pilgrimage sites, 19 sacred wells, and the entire 'Parikrama' (circumambulation) path.

"It is our moral duty. Because true development only happens when we are connected to our heritage," he said.

The chief minister cited the examples of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to emphasise that religious rejuvenation and development can go hand in hand.

"If the redevelopment of Kashi and Ayodhya is possible, why not Sambhal? Why can't we restore this holy land of Lord Kalki and Harihar? That is why the government has come to you,” Adityanath said.

During the event, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi urged Adityanath to rename Sambhal to respect the sentiments of the local people.

"Chief Minister-ji, please give this place a name that reflects its true identity," she appealed.

Following last year's violence in Sambhal, police booked Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and mosque committee head Zafar Ali, while an FIR was registered against 2,750 unidentified persons.