Sambhal temple-mosque row: UP court sets March 24 for next hearing

Sambhal, Feb 24 (PTI) A court in Chandausi on Tuesday fixed March 24 as the next date of hearing in the ongoing Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple dispute.

The matter came up before Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh. However, the hearing was deferred in view of a stay order issued by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters, Shahi Jama Masjid counsel Shakeel Ahmed Warsi said the case was listed for hearing on Tuesday but was postponed due to the apex court's stay.

"Now the hearing will be held on March 24," he said.

The Muslim side has challenged the maintainability of the case in the Allahabad High Court. On May 19, the high court upheld the trial court's order permitting a court-monitored survey of the site and directed that proceedings continue.

Hindu side counsel Shri Gopal Sharma told reporters that since there is a stay order from the Supreme Court in this matter, the trial court cannot issue any orders, due to which the next date was given.

The dispute dates back to November 19 last year, when Hindu petitioners, including advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, filed a suit in the Sambhal district court claiming the mosque was built over a pre-existing temple.

A court-ordered survey was conducted on the same day -- November 19 -- followed by another on November 24.

The second survey led to significant unrest in Sambhal, leaving four people dead and 29 police personnel injured.

Police booked SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and mosque committee head Zafar Ali in connection with the violence, besides registering an FIR against 2,750 unidentified people. PTI COR ABN RHL