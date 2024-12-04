Sambhal violence accused SP MP booked for 'mowing down' man

Sambhal (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A probe has been ordered into allegations that a vehicle driven by Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq, who had been booked in the wake of recent violence in Sambhal, hit and killed a man, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the 30-year-old victim's father, Samar Pal, claimed that the vehicle that hit Gaurav on June 24 had 'Samajwadi Party MP' written on it and was being driven by Barq.

He further accused the police of "not investigating the incident properly".

Speaking on the matter, Superintendent of Police of Sambhal Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said, "In the complaint, it has been mentioned that it was a black Scorpio car. The investigation has been given to ASP, who has been asked to submit a report within three days." As per the FIR lodged regarding the incident, it occurred on Hasanpur Road at around 11 pm. Gaurav was seriously injured and was admitted to the District Joint Hospital. He died during treatment. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG