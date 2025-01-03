Sambhal violence: Allahabad HC refuses to quash FIR against SP MP

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday refused to quash an FIR lodged against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal Zia-Ur-Rehman Barq for allegedly delivering a provocative speech that led to violence in the Uttar Pradesh district recently.

However, the court made it clear that as the alleged offences attract a maximum punishment of seven years in jail, there should not be a routine arrest of the petitioner, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the case of Arunesh Kumar Vs State of Bihar as well as section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Disposing of the writ petition, a division bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Mohammad Azhar Husain Idrisi said, "We have perused the FIR, which prima facie discloses a cognisable offence against the petitioner, and therefore, the prayer made to quash the FIR cannot be entertained, and as such, we are of the view that no interference is warranted.

"However, considering the fact that all the offences, complained of in the impugned FIR, are punishable with a term of up to seven years, therefore, in case of effecting the arrest of the petitioner in pursuance of the impugned FIR, it is directed that the respondents/authorities shall ensure that the specific provisions contained in section 35 of the BNSS and the guidelines issued by the apex court in the case of Arunesh Kumar Vs State of Bihar reported in (2014) 8 SCC 273 are followed." Barq had pleaded for the quashing of the FIR against him and had also sought a stay on his arrest.

The FIR against the SP MP was lodged in connection with the November 24 violence during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

Barq has been accused of instigating people that led to violence, leaving four people dead and dozens injured. Police have alleged that Barq's provocative speech was the reason behind the violence.

During the court proceedings, the petitioner's counsel, Imran Ullah, pleaded innocence, saying Barq was wrongly implicated in the matter. The lawyer said the MP was not present at the place of the incident, yet was named as an accused in the FIR.

He further submitted that all the alleged offences mentioned in the FIR are punishable by up to seven years in jail and therefore, before arresting the petitioner, the specific provisions contained in section 35 of the BNSS should be strictly complied with in view of the law laid down by the apex court in several verdicts.

Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh Manish Goyal represented the state government in the matter.

A suit was filed before the Sambhal civil judge, claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site of the Shahi Jama Masjid. On November 20, 2024, the civil judge directed for a survey of the Mughal-era mosque. PTI COR RAJ RC