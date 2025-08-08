Sambhal violence case: SP MP Zia ur Rahman Barq gets HC relief

Prayagraj, Aug 8 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the further proceedings against Samajwadi Party MP Ziar ur Rahman Barq pending in a special court in the Sambhal violence case.

Justice Samir Jain granted the reprieve on a plea filed by Barq, who challenged the chargesheet and the trial proceedings against him.

While staying the proceedings, the court granted three weeks to the government counsel to file an affidavit in the matter and fixed September 9 for the next hearing.

It was submitted on the MP's behalf that he was framed in the case as his speech was not communal and he didn't incite public at large for violence.

It was further submitted that the applicant was not present on the date of incident, when violence broke out and he was in Bangalore.

Besides, Suhail Iqbal, an accused in the case and was named in the FIR, was stated to have been exonerated by the police.

In the present petition filed under Section 528 (inherent powers of high court) of BNSS, Barq challenged the chargesheet and consequent cognisance order issued against him in the case.

The case related to violence on November 24, 2024 during a survey at the Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

Following the incident, Sub-Inspector Deepak Rathi lodged an FIR at the Kotwali Police Station against Sambhal MP Barq, Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mahmood's son Suhail Iqbal, and several hundred others, accusing them of offences including rioting and incitement.

Barq challenged the chargesheet filed on June 12 and the cognisance order passed by the Sambhal court on June 18. PTI CORR RAJ AMK AMK