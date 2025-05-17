Sambhal violence: Court frames charges against 50 accused, paves way for trial

Sambhal (UP), May 17 (PTI) Paving the way for trial, a local court framed charges on Saturday against 50 people for attempt to murder, rioting and other offences over alleged involvement in the violence that erupted on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of a mosque here.

Additional District Sessions Judge (SC/ST) Ragini Singh rejected discharge applications submitted on behalf of several accused.

Assistant District Government Advocate Hariom Prakash Saini said that five defence advocates had filed discharge applications in the court.

"The defence argued that their clients were not named in the original reports and were wrongfully detained by police without credible evidence.

"However, we countered these claims, asserting that thorough investigations, including video footage and other documented evidence, confirmed the involvement of all 50 accused in the incident," said Saini.

"We presented strong evidence in court, including visuals and case files, clearly identifying the accused," he added.

The charge sheet in the case was filed on February 21. The accused now face serious charges like Section 109 (Attempt to murder), Section 191 (Rioting), Section 326 (Arson) and Section 324 ( destruction of public property) of BNS.

"The court, after hearing both sides, dismissed the discharge applications and officially framed charges against all 50 accused," Saini said.

"The trial will now proceed with the next hearing scheduled for May 26, during which the prosecution will begin presenting its evidence," the lawyer said.

Four people died and scores, including police personnel, were injured in Sambhal on November 24 in violence during protests against a court-ordered survey of the city's Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area. The court order came following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.

The accused have been charged under case number 337/24 at Sambhal Kotwali police station. PTI COR CDN RT