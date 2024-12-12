Sambhal violence: FIR lodged against local Turks for firing, pelting stones

Sambhal (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A case registered against some Turk community members related to the November 24 violence at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, which claimed four lives and injured several others, has been transferred from Moradabad to Sambhal, police said on Thursday.

Sambhal Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Anuj Kumar Tomar said, "The case was filed by Naseem, son of Shareef, at Moradabad's Pakbara police station and was transferred to Sambhal on Wednesday." Naseem alleged that during the court-ordered survey at Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, some miscreants gathered, and people from the Turk community opened fire and pelted stones, Tomar said citing the FIR.

"Naseem's nephew, Waseem, from Kot Garvi in Sambhal, was standing outside his home when he was hit by a bullet. He was taken to a hospital in Moradabad, where he underwent surgery," the SHO added.

The case has been registered against unidentified locals from the Turk community under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sreesh Chandra said, "The case was initially registered in Moradabad as a zero FIR and has now been formally transferred to Sambhal Kotwali for further investigation." The violence broke out during the second survey of the of the Mughal-era mosque following a court order based on a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once existed at the site of the mosque. Four people were killed and several were injured in the confrontation.

Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister and BJP leader Nitin Agarwal had earlier claimed that the violence stemmed from a conflict of upmanship between the local Turk and Pathan communities. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ