Sambhal violence: Judicial panel members record people's statements

Sambhal (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Members of a judicial commission Friday recorded statements of people in connection with a violence that erupted here in November last year over the court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

The three-member commission has been appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the November 24 violence in which four people were killed and several were injured.

The panel, which includes former high court judge Devendra Arora, ex-police chief Arvind Kumar Jain and former Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, visited Sambhal on December 1, 2024, and January 21 and 30. During the last visit, statements of officials were recorded.

During its fourth visit on Friday, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed that Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid was a Hindu temple, recorded his statement.

"I was called by the judicial commission through a notice. They called me to give my statement and present my side on whatever happened on November 19 and November 24," Jain told reporters.

"We told the judicial commission in detail how stone-pelting and arson happened, who were the masterminds of this violence and what were the reasons for the violence," he said.

Speaking to reporters, panel member and former police chief Arvind Kumar Jain said the statements of those who had given affidavits and also of those who had submitted applications have been recorded.

"Statements of 29 people have been recorded today and the rest will be done tomorrow," he said.

Asked whether the statements of the officers have also been recorded, he answered in the affirmative. Today, statements of ADM have been recorded, the former DGP said, adding the statements of doctors have also been recorded.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 last year when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

On November 24, during a second round of the survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel which led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens. PTI COR CDN NAV KSS NSD NSD