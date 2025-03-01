Sambhal violence: Judicial panel records statements of more eyewitnesses

Sambhal (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A three-member judicial investigation committee on Saturday recorded the statements of more people in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal in November 2024 over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in the district.

Gopal Sharma, an advocate of the Hindu side in the case, appeared before the panel at the PWD Guest House here.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said that the Commission had asked him for a written affidavit regarding the incident as an eyewitness.

"I have submitted that before the Commission. Secondly, the Commission asked me cross-questions. I answered them. They asked who all were present, was the riot pre-planned or not, why the people entered forcibly and how was the photography done. I gave proper answers to all these," Sharma said.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 last year when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

On November 24, during a second round of the survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel which led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens.

The probe panel, which includes former high court judge Devendra Arora, ex-police chief Arvind Kumar Jain and former Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, visited Sambhal on December 1, 2024, and January 21 and 30 this year.

During its fourth visit on Friday, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed that the Shahi Jama Masjid was a Hindu temple, recorded his statement.