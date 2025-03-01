Sambhal violence: Judicial panel records statements of officials, eyewitnesses

Sambhal (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A three-member judicial commission on Saturday recorded the statements of more people, including senior district officials and eyewitnesses, in connection with its probe into the violence that erupted in Sambhal in November 2024 over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque here.

Former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, who is a member of the Commission, told reporters that statements of "15-16 individuals were recorded today, following the 29 statements recorded yesterday".

"Today, we recorded the statements of district officer Sambhal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sambhal, doctors and public witnesses who had submitted affidavits," he said.

Jain also noted that the Commission has recorded the statements of 77 accused arrested for the Sambhal riots via video conferencing from Moradabad jail.

He said that statements of other accused, once they are arrested, will also be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

Asked about the timeline for submitting the report, Jain refrained from providing a specific date, saying it is still uncertain "when the final report will be completed".

Gopal Sharma, an advocate of the Hindu side in the case, appeared before the panel at the PWD Guest House here.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said the Commission had asked him for a written affidavit regarding the incident as an eyewitness.

"I have submitted that before the Commission. Secondly, the Commission asked me cross-questions. I answered them. They asked who all were present, if the riot was pre-planned or not, why the people entered forcibly and how was the photography done. I gave proper answers to all these," Sharma said.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 last year when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. " On November 24, during a second round of the survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel which led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens.

The probe panel, which also includes former high court judge Devendra Arora and former Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, visited Sambhal on December 1, 2024, and January 21 and 30 this year.

During its fourth visit on Friday, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed that the Shahi Jama Masjid was a Hindu temple, recorded his statement. PTI COR CDN NAV CDN RT RT RT