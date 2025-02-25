Sambhal violence: Local court rejects bail pleas of 10 more accused

Sambhal (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) A local court has rejected the bail pleas of 10 more accused in connection with the violence that broke out during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid here last November, taking the total number of bail applications denied in the case to 29.

The court will hear the remaining petitions on later dates, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional district and sessions judge Nirbhay Narayan Rai rejected the 10 bail pleas on Monday, additional district government counsel Hari Om Prakash Saini told PTI.

Evidence, including video footage, were presented in the court, which were used to identify the accused, Saini said.

"The court was informed that the violence led to the deaths of four innocent people. The accused allegedly attacked the police with stones and firearms, despite the imposition of prohibitory orders in the area. Some weapons, including bullets, were recovered from their possession," Saini said.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 last year when a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24, as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security forces. Four people died and several others were injured in the clashes.

So far, 87 bail applications have been filed in the case. Of these, 19 were previously rejected, while 10 more were turned down on Monday, taking the total number of rejected pleas to 29, Saini said.

The remaining applications are scheduled for hearing on different dates, officials said.

Zafar Ali, the defence counsel, said the accused would now move the high court for bail. PTI COR ABN ARI