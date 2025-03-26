Sambhal violence: SIT serves SP MP Barq notice at Delhi residence

Sambhal (UP)/New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Sambhal violence case on Tuesday served a notice to Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rehman Barq at his Delhi residence, hours after it did not find anyone at his house in Sambhal, according to officials.

Barq told PTI that he has been asked to join the probe on April 8 and he will cooperate in the investigation.

"I have received the notice. Since I am an MP and a citizen of this country, I will cooperate (in the investigation). I have been called on April 8 and I will go," the MP told PTI over phone.

He, however, dismissed the allegations levelled against him as "baseless".

"I have full faith in the law, Constitution and judiciary," he added.

After the SIT did not find anyone at Barq's Sambhal residence earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi told PTI that the team would visit Delhi to serve the notice asking Barq to join the probe.

The development comes two days after Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee, was arrested in connection with the November 24, 2024 violence during a protest against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the violence.

On Monday, Sambhal SP Bishnoi said Barq's statement was necessary as he had been named as an accused in the case. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV